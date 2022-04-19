With truth, transparency and tears of joy, basketball icon, Sheryl Swoopes, accepted her award at the Black Women in Sports brunch and broke down some of her basketball woes and biggest victories.

With an acceptance speech beautifully balancing emotional ebbs and flows, the basketball star wowed the room with stories about her historic stint on the hardwood. Following the brunch, Swoopes, better known as, “The Michael Jordan of Women’s Basketball,” took time out to share the importance of prioritizing life off the sidelines, the challenges of retiring from the WNBA, her hopes for the future of women’s sports and her legacy in the game of basketball and beyond.