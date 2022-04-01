ESSENCE Black Women In Sports To Honor WNBA Icon Sheryl Swoopes And Hopkins Royals Girls Basketball Coach Tara Starks

Another ESSENCE Black Women In Sports celebration is on the way! This time, we’re highlighting the remarkable achievements of WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes and Tara Starks, head coach of the Hopkins Royals girls high school basketball team, who are currently ranked second in the nation.

The second installment of the newly-launched ESSENCE event series presented by Coca-Cola, will take place on Sunday, April 3 from 11:00AM to 3PM at the Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of the NCAA 2022 Women’s Final Four basketball tournament weekend. Hosted by ESPN Sports Anchor Elle Duncan, the celebratory brunch will feature a DJ set by DJ Keezy and a live performance by songstress Dua Saleh.

As Black women continue to break barriers, make history and set the standard for excellence across sports worldwide, the afternoon will look to continue building on the ESSENCE tradition of serving, honoring and uplifting Black women at every turn. The forthcoming celebration comes on the heels of the inaugural ESSENCE Black Women In Sports Awards, which launched during the 2022 Superbowl weekend festivities and honored the achievements of sports journalist Jemele Hill and broadcast journalist and TV personality Cari Champion.