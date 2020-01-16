Tyler Perry Casting Three Black Leading Ladies In 'A Fall From Grace' Is So Important

"It's a lot to be grateful for because as an actor, you could do any number of things that have no meaning to anyone," Phylicia Rashad told ESSENCE last week.

A Fall From Grace is Tyler Perry’s first offering with streaming giant Netflix, set to premiere on Friday, and the acclaimed director is for sure flexing his muscles with this one and is giving us more than just one Black leading lady!

The suspenseful thriller stars one of Perry’s darlings, Crystal Fox (The Haves and The Have Nots/Big Little Lies), as well as living legends Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson. The cast is rounded out by blossoming talent, Bresha Webb.

Perry said the impact of having more than one Black leading lady in his film is not lost on him; and is progress in an industry that seems to be going backward in terms of diversity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R Back Row) Matthew Law, Tyler Perry, Mehcad Brooks, (L-R Front Row) Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox and Phylicia Rashad attend Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" New York premiere at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City.

Fox added that “I get to finally show the varying layers of being a woman that’s aging, but aging, I hope…gracefully.”

“You get to see an older woman in a kinda sexy…way, and in a no-nonsense kinda way,” she continued, with Perry jokingly interrupting by saying, “[and]…having sex!”

Yes, A Fall From Grace serves up a hot (or small, according to Perry!) sex scene, featuring onscreen lovers Fox and the hunky Mechad Brooks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Bresha Webb and Cicely Tyson attend the Netflix Premiere for Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City.

The film also takes several twists and turns that allow each of the leading ladies to showcase their stellar chops. Rashad told ESSENCE last week in New York City that working with Perry, who wrote the script, was a gift.

Webb shared that she was grateful “for just the opportunity to be in the presence of greatness,” referring to her iconic co-stars. “To be amongst them, and to stand next to them and to act with them has been just a whirlwind of blessings and I will always cherish this moment.”

Check out the video above to see what Fox, Rashad and Webb said about being strong Black leads.