‘Toya & Reginae’ Returns: What To Expect From The Dynamic Duo This Season

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter are back with the second season of Toya & Reginae, which premiered Friday, January 24 on WeTV and streaming on ALLBLK. This time, life gets even messier as the mother-daughter duo juggle love, career moves, and family drama from opposite coasts.

Toya is anxiously preparing for her brother Walter’s return from prison, hoping his homecoming will heal deep family rifts. Reginae, living in Los Angeles, is laser-focused on landing a major acting role and given her close relationship with her mom, it’s no surprise when Toya pops up to address her spending habits and inquires more about her new relationship she’s keeping under wraps. And the drama doesn’t stop there—shocking revelations and unpredictable family dynamics test everyone’s patience.

The new season of ‘Toya & Reginae’ is now streaming on WETV and ALLBLK.

“Last season was one thing, but this season is on a whole other level,” Toya shares. “You get to see different family members. I do a big sibling reunion with my dad’s kids, which is a really big moment. My mom and dad interact, and most importantly, I take viewers on a journey of setting boundaries with family. That’s something we all struggle with—especially when there’s toxicity. This season shows me finally doing it, sticking to it, and being okay with it.”

Reginae, meanwhile, reflects on the lessons she learned after leaving Atlanta for Los Angeles. “It was a huge move for me. The culture out there is so different, and I had to learn to be uncomfortable to get comfortable again. Atlanta had me stagnant—I felt too comfortable. Moving taught me about my spending habits, saving, and how to be more independent. I’m glad I did it because if I didn’t make that move, I don’t think I’d have learned so much about myself.”

The mother-daughter duo doesn’t shy away from the challenges they’ve faced, particularly Toya’s years of navigating family dynamics. “When you’re going through it, it feels so heavy—it changes how you move with your family and in your business,” Toya says. “At one point, I didn’t even want to share everything because it was hitting me left and right. But this is my reality, and finally, the world gets to see it. I’ve reached a point where I can’t keep carrying this anymore.”

For Reginae, watching her mom grapple with family challenges has always been hard. “I’ve been witnessing this for a long time,” she says. “Seeing her stress out while trying to give so much to her family—it makes me feel a way. I try to stay out of it because it’s my uncles and aunts, but I don’t play about my mama. Nobody has the right to make her feel that way.”

Still, the bond between them remains unshakable, even when it comes to business. “It’s always been us,” Reginae says. “Working with my mom is comfortable because I know she’ll always have my back. Even if I’m not in the room, I know she’s making sure I’m good.”

In the upcoming season, both Toya and Reginae hope the show’s openness resonates with viewers. “Everybody has someone in their family who’s a little unstable. It’s tough to share because it’s so raw, but people deal with it every day and don’t always know how to handle it. This season, we show you’re not alone. We’re dealing with it too, and this is how we’re trying to handle it.”

Toya & Reginae proves that family can be messy, but it’s also what keeps them grounded—and stronger than ever. Watch Toya & Reginae on WeTV and streaming on ALLBLK.