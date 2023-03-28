Zendaya Set To Receive CinemaCon’s Star Of The Year Award

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya has been selected to receive a CinemaCon Star of the Year award at this year’s Big Screen Achievement ceremony on April 27.

“In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune,” said CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser.

This prestigious honor comes ahead of what will be a busy year for the Malcolm & Marie star. Recently becoming the youngest-ever two-time winner of the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama with her performance in Euphoria, the California-born entertainer will soon return to the big screen in August for MGM’s romantic sports drama Challengers. A few months later, she can be seen in Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ upcoming Dune sequel, slated for release on November 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya will be honored alongside Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas and the cast of Lionsgate’s Joy Ride, who will receive the NATO Spirit of the Industry Award and the Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award, respectively.

The 2023 Big Screen Achievement Awards, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, will conclude the National Association of Theater Owners official convention on April 24 – 27.