Twitter Comes To Defense Of Black Journalist Berated By Trump ﻿

Donald J. Trump has been known to wage attacks against Black women. Sen. Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson and countless journalists have all been caught in the crosshairs of his vitriol. On Sunday PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor was once again met with his disdain while asking a question during the White House press briefing.
During Alcindor’s time at the mic, Trump issued the reporter a couple warnings: “Be nice,” he said before she finished stating her question. “Don’t be threatening,” he said in the midst of his response. Alcindor asked Trump about a comment he made during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. It was directly speaking to requests made from governors for more medical aid from the federal government. Trump said he didn’t believe that the states need the equipment.
Trump denied the claim at first, though countless news outlets reported about it at the time. He then went on to say, ““Come on, come on. Why don’t you people — why don’t you act in a little more positive? It’s always ‘get ya, get ya, get ya.’” Trump told Alcindor. “You know what? That’s why nobody trusts the media anymore.”
On Twitter, the PBS NewsHour reporter reacted by saying, “President Trump today at the White House said to me: “Be nice. Don’t be threatening.” I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job. My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward.”
Twitter users also chimed in to defend her and thank the young journalist for her continued work. “Thank you @Yamiche for doing your job as a journalist by holding Donald Trump accountable and asking him questions that many Americans want answers to — helping to cut through the lies during this #coronavirus crisis,” political commentator Karine Jean-Pierre wrote with the hashtag, #WeLoveYamiche.
Some will remember that Trump got testy with Alcindor earlier this month at another press briefing. At that time he told the ESSENCE Woke 100 honoree that she asked a “nasty question” because she challenged him on the disbandment of the White House pandemic office. Given recent events, that decision has been seen by many as a fair target of criticism.