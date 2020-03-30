During a press conference on Sunday, Donald Trump took aim at the medical workers who are risking their lives to take care of those infected with the novel coronavirus. In true-to-form conspiracy-theorist fashion, the impeached president claimed that “something’s going on” with the masks being sent to New York, now considered the epicenter of the country’s COVID-19 pandemic.

“How do you go from using 10,000 to 20,000 [masks] to 300,000?” Trump asked during a press briefing. “Even though this is different. Something’s going on. Where are the masks going, are they going out the back door?”

"How do you go from 10 to 20 to 30,000, to 300,000 — even though this is different. Something is going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters. Where are the masks going?" — Trump suggests that there is some sort of New York nurse conspiracy to steal masks pic.twitter.com/6vubm89vgQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020 Trump, during a coronavirus press briefing, alludes to the fact that healthcare workers in New York are misusing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s comments come amid long-running reports that medical workers all over the country are being forced to wear masks intended for single-use, throughout the duration of their shifts. States like Washington, California, New York and neighboring New Jersey are particularly concerned by the shortage that further increases the risk to healthcare workers. As they continue an ongoing fight against the deadly illness, those on the frontlines are falling ill at rapid rates.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks in the Rose Garden for the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States is advising residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut not to travel domestically after the number of reported coronavirus deaths doubled to over 2,000 nationwide within two days. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden was particularly disturbed by the comments Trump made on Sunday. In a tweet the former VP said, “I am issuing this challenge to the President: in the next 48 hours, direct the production and distribution of respirator masks, gloves, protective face shields and gowns to fill every supply request made by a governor to the federal government. Lives are at stake.”

I am issuing this challenge to the President: in the next 48 hours, direct the production and distribution of respirator masks, gloves, protective face shields and gowns to fill every supply request made by a governor to the federal government.



Lives are at stake. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2020

According to the HuffPost, Biden elaborated in a statement saying that Trump’s comments are “ridiculous and completely false.” He also added, “Today’s conspiracy-mongering from our President is among the most reckless and ignorant moves he has made during this crisis, and there have been many. Lives hang in the balance.”

In recent weeks, the White House has reinstated daily press briefings to deliver updates on the coronavirus pandemic. However, news outlets are starting to reconsider if they should air the national news addresses live because of the false and inaccurate information given. Last week a Washington-based NPR station stopped live airings “due to a pattern of false or misleading information provided that cannot be fact checked in real time.” A New York Times article published last week suggests that other media outlets may follow suit.

—

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.