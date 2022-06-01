White House Celebrates June As National Caribbean American Heritage Month

Buena Vista Images/ Getty Images

Every June, National Caribbean American Month honors and celebrates the notable contributions of Caribbean people to The United States and shares the rich history and diversity of this community.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden once again proclaimed June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month, noting that our nation’s diversity has always been its strength.

He celebrated the Caribbean Americans in his administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first Black American of Jamaican heritage to hold the office, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.

The president also honored other public servants of Caribbean descent, including Sonia Sotomayor, the first Supreme Court Justice of Puerto Rican descent, and the late General Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants and first Black Secretary of State.

“Every day, we see the invaluable contributions Caribbean American communities have made to our country,” President Biden said.”

“Our Nation has seen the persistence and character of generations of Caribbean Americans who have fought for equity and equality despite continued discrimination and hardship… Caribbean American entrepreneurs, scientists, medical professionals, teachers, artists, police officers, athletes, and contributors in every field have also left a lasting impact on our society.”

The White House also acknowledged the racial barriers and disparities that many Caribbean Americans continue to face, with Biden saying that his “administration has taken a whole-of-government approach to advancing racial justice and equity in order to begin healing those wounds and strengthening opportunity for all.”

The United States House of Representatives established Caribbean Heritage Month in 2005 to “recognize the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States.” The Senate approved the resolution in February 2006, and President George H.W. Bush issued the first proclamation in June 2006.

Since then, the White House has issued an annual proclamation recognizing June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month. This year marks the 16th anniversary of June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month. Annual celebrations take place across the United States, which is home to nearly 13.4 million Caribbean Americans.

“During this National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, we honor the generations of Caribbean Americans who have built our Nation, shaped our progress, and strengthened our national character,” the President said. “I encourage all Americans to join in celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Caribbean Americans with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”