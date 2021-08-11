31 Celebrities Who Are Of Caribbean Descent

It’s no secret that singers Rihanna and Bob Marley are from the islandsâ€”Barbados and Jamaica, respectivelyâ€”but there is a host of other celebrities who are of Caribbean descent.

This list of actors, musicians and models from the United States and the United Kingdom were either born in the Caribbean or their parents or grandparents were. Though there are some you may already know, we bet there are more than a few who will surprise you.

*This article was originally published on September 8, 2017