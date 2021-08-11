31 Celebrities Who Are Of Caribbean Descent

It’s no secret that singers Rihanna and Bob Marley are from the islandsâ€”Barbados and Jamaica, respectivelyâ€”but there is a host of other celebrities who are of Caribbean descent.
This list of actors, musicians and models from the United States and the United Kingdom were either born in the Caribbean or their parents or grandparents were. Though there are some you may already know, we bet there are more than a few who will surprise you.
*This article was originally published on September 8, 2017
01
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith has Jamaican and Bajan ancestry on her maternal side.
02
Estelle
Estelle’s mother is from Senegal and her father is from Grenada.
03
Romany Malco
Another celebrity who holds a Caribbean background is actor Romany Malco. The Think Like A Man alum is Trinidadian.
04
JackÃ©e Harry
JackÃ©e Harry’s mother is Afro-Trinidadian.
05
Tia and Tamera Mowry
Twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry may be known for their biracial background, but did you know they are also of Caribbean heritage? The twoâ€”as well their actor brother Tahj and college football star brother Taviorâ€”are of Bahamian descent.
06
Naomi Campbell
Though Campbell is most notably known as being from South London, many may not be aware that the famed model and actress is also of Afro-Jamaican descent. Her mother, who was a professional dancer, was born in Jamaica.
07
Sidney Poitier
Legendary actor and director Sidney Poitier was born in Miami to Bahamian parents. Shortly after his premature birth, the family moved back to the Bahamas, where the actor lived until he was 15 years old.
08
Lenny Kravitz
Though it’s well known that musician and actor Lenny Kravitz was born to a Black mother and a white father, many are not aware that he is also of Caribbean descent. His mother, actress Roxie Roker (The Jeffersons), was half Bahamian.
09
Laz Alonso
If knowing that Laz Alonso’s full first name is Lazaro made you assume he had a Caribbean background, you were absolutely right. The veteran actor was born to Afro-Cuban parents.
10
Maxwell
Born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, the gorgeous singer is the offspring of a Haitian mother and a Puerto Rican father.
11
Melanie Fiona
Wonder why Canadian singer Melanie Fiona infuses reggae sounds into most of her songs? It’s most likely because she is Guyanese.
12
Nia Long
Famed actress Nia Long is another celebrity who is of Caribbean descent. The Love Jones alum’s grandmother was from Grenada and she also has roots in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.
13
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s mother is a Jamaican fashion designer and she split her time growing up between the island, Mandeville, and Long Island, N.Y.
14
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s mother, Valerie Washington, is Jamaican.
15
Selita Ebanks
Model Selita Ebanks was born in the Cayman Islands to a Jamaican father and a Caymanian mother.
16
Derek Luke
Derek Luke’s father is from Georgetown, Guyana.
17
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais was born in Saint-Marc, Haiti.
18
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky’s father is from Barbados.
19
LL Cool J
The Queens rapper’s grandfather immigrated to the United States from Barbados.
20
Lorraine Toussaint
Actress Lorraine Toussaint was born in Trinidad and Tobago.
21
Doug E. Fresh
“Human beatbox” Doug E. Fresh was born in Barbados but raised in Harlem.
22
Trina
The Miami rapper’s mother is from the Bahamas while her father is from the Dominican Republic.
23
Busta Rhymes
Both of Busta Rhymes’s parents are from Jamaica.
24
Tatyana Ali
Tatyana Ali’s mother is Afro-Panamanian while her father is Indo-Trinidadian.
25
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj proudly reps her Indo- and Afro-Trinidadian roots and incorporates the sound into her music.
26
Amanda Seales
Amanda Seales’s mother was born in Grenada and they both hold dual citizenship in the U.S. and the island nation.
27
Sandra Denton
Pep of rap group Salt-N-Pepa was born in Kingston, Jamaica.
28
Deborah Cox
Canadian singer Deborah Cox was born to Afro-Guyanese parents.
29
Persia White
Persia White was born in Nassau to an Irish-American mother and Bahamian father.
30
Alfonso Ribeiro
Both of the actor’s parents are Afro-Trinidadian.
31
Colin Powell
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s parents were Jamaican immigrants of mixed African and Scottish heritage.