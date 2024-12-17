HomeVideos

WATCH: Usher's New Look Sparks Inspiration for Next Generation

Before Usher performed his three-night sold-out show in his hometown of Atlanta, he made a very special trip to the place that sparked his creativity: The Boys & Girls Club.

Usher celebrated the conclusion of his impactful 100-day Social Impact Tour with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Joseph B. Whitehead Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta, “The Spark Lab and Entertainment Industry Club” for youth. This initiative is part of his commitment to empowering young people through meaningful opportunities and workforce development.

