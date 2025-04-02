WATCH: Tyler Lepley And RonReaco Lee On The Complexity Of Their Characters In ‘Duplicity’

In Tyler Perry’s latest thriller Duplicity, actors Tyler Lepley and RonReaco Lee step into complex, morally layered roles that push them into unfamiliar territory. In this exclusive ESSENCE video interview, Lee discusses the thrill of playing both a police officer and a villain, and what the film has to say about law enforcement and accountability through the eyes of his character, Lt. Moore.

Lepley, who has worked with Perry on previous projects, opens up about what drew him to the role of Tony—a man grappling with identity, deception, and emotional vulnerability. He also reflects on the preparation required to embody one of his most challenging characters to date.

The actors dive into the film’s core themes of power, justice, and betrayal, and Lepley shares insight into building the layered on-screen relationship between Tony and Marley, played by Kat Graham. Duplicity unpacks the cost of secrets—and what happens when the truth surfaces.