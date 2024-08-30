WATCH | ‘Each of Us Has Our Role to Play’: UNFPA Director Discusses Ways To Empower Black Women And Girls For A Just Future

As we mark the International Day for People of African Descent for 2024, ESSENCE sat down with Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), for a timely conversation.

With the International Decade for People of African Descent drawing to a close, Dr. Kanem reflects on the strides made in recognizing, developing and achieving justice for people of African descent while also addressing the persistent challenges that continue to impact this community. In this conversation, Dr. Kanem explores how UNFPA’s initiatives are advancing the rights of Black women and girls, particularly in the realms of maternal health, data collection and cultural recognition.

As we look to the future, she emphasizes the importance of sustaining the progress made during the decade and the critical role of global solidarity in addressing ongoing inequalities.