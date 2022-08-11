VP Harris Announces $2M Fund For Cyber Center In Jamaica, Commitment To Caribbean Partnerships

Bloomberg/Getty Images

The United States will provide $2 million in support of creating a Cyber Center of Excellence in Jamaica, meant to benefit the wider Caribbean region.

Vice President, Kamala Harris, made the announcement during a call with Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, on August 8, where they also discussed the importance of investment in cyber security.

A statement issued by the White House said that the call “is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to elevate engagement with Caribbean leaders given our shared interests and common bonds.”

The Vice President and Prime Minister celebrated the progress made on three short-term joint US-Caribbean committees. These committees established by the Biden-Harris administration in June are in place to produce solutions to urgently address food security, energy security, and finance challenges facing the region.

Vice President Harris previously met Prime Minister Holness on March 30, where they discussed various issues, including security, COVID recovery, and economic growth. The Vice President virtually convened Caribbean leaders on April 29, and President Biden and the Vice President met with Caribbean leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on June 9.

The Biden-Harris administration says that the US, as a neighbor in the Western Hemisphere, values its partnerships with Caribbean nations and is committed to addressing the region’s most pressing issues together.

During the call, VP Harris also congratulated Prime Minister Holness and the people of Jamaica on the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence, which was celebrated on August 6.