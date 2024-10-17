Viral Videos Show White Men Harassing Black Teen In Florida Neighborhood, Sparking Police Investigation

Photos: @qweenie333 via TikTok

A series of viral videos have sparked an investigation by local police after a group of white men were seen following and harassing a Black teenager as he walked through his Sarasota, Florida neighborhood.

The teen, who has not been publicly identified, had gone for a walk on October 10 to speak to his girlfriend on his cellphone after Hurricane Milton left their area without power and limited cell service, according to his mother, Whitney Portela, who shared the footage on TikTok and Facebook.

Article continues after video.

@qweenie333 TikTok, I really need some help, what you see here is my child being racially profiled, and followed by four grown men all because he was walking around OUR neighborhood… I guess we look like we don’t belong in a upscale neighborhood but Here is a little back story: The morning aftermath of hurricane Milton my son wanted to walk the neighborhood to talk to his girlfriend on his phone, because we didnt have power so his service was bad in the house. THIS is what he had to deal with. Even after telling these men he lives here they we’re not satisfied with his answer and continue to harass him.. this was not a 1 minute altercation, my son was followed for over 10 minutes dealing with this. I am so happy he recorded every moment, and thankful my child is still here. But I need to know how is it OK. I do not want to live in a community that does not welcome me and my children because the color of our skin.#blacktiktok #blacktiktokcommunity #blm #blacklivesmatter #blacktiktok #helpme #isthisok ♬ original sound – WhitneyDiana

As he walked around, four white men from the same neighborhood started to follow him and asked unwarranted questions about where he lived. That’s when the teenager began recording himself because his mother said he felt unsafe. The disturbing videos have since gained more than four million views.

“Obviously, he doesn’t live here,” one man is heard saying in the background.

“You’ve been past my house four times; I don’t know you; I’ve never seen you before, and you’re walking past my house over and over again,” another man tells the teen.

“Do you live out here?” another man asks.

“I’m a part of the neighborhood,” the teen responds.

“Do you live here? You went up to my wife,” one man accuses.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the teen states. “And I think I can walk around my neighborhood.”

“Yeah, if you live here,” one of the men responds.

Portela stated that while the clips only show parts of the interaction, her son was followed for more than ten minutes.

“I am so happy he recorded every moment, and thankful my child is still here,” Portela wrote on TikTok. “I do not want to live in a community that does not welcome me and my children because of the color of our skin.”

Another clip Portela posted shows one of the men harassing the teen exit a white sedan, retrieve something from the passenger seat, and then try to charge at the teen before another man stops him and holds him back.

Article continues after video.

@qweenie333 It was at this moment each time I watch this video at the end. I wonder what I still have my son if that man wasn’t there to hold back his other thug member. #blacklivesmatter #blk #helpme ♬ original sound – WhitneyDiana

In another video, the teenager stops to talk to a Sarasota County sheriff’s deputy. He points out the men following behind him and asks the deputy if their actions could be considered harassment.”‘ They’re mad because I’m in a neighborhood like this,” said the teen.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that it is aware of the video and stated, “Detectives have been assigned and are actively locating and interviewing witnesses. The sheriff’s office takes these matters seriously and will fully investigate any allegations of criminal activity.”

Leaders from the Sarasota branch of the NAACP are working with the family and law enforcement to identify the men involved. “When I saw the video, it was deeply disturbing,” said Trevor Harvey, president of the Sarasota NAACP. “It’s upsetting that in 2024, we are still facing these issues with young men of color. It’s heartbreaking that we can’t even walk in our own neighborhoods without being harassed by someone who believes we don’t belong because of the color of our skin.”

Harvey emphasized the broader implications of the incident: “It’s a clear reflection of the current climate in our country. It’s disheartening that we’re still dealing with these kinds of issues.”

He also expressed immediate concern upon viewing the footage. “The video made me think of Ahmaud Arbery, and we certainly don’t want a similar tragedy in our community. These men need to be held accountable,” Harvey added.