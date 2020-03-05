Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to gain steam for his bid to be the next president of the United States, and on Thursday picked up the endorsement of Florida Rep. Val Demings, just ahead of the state’s Democratic primary on March 17.

Demings, who was one of the House impeachment managers during President Donald Trump’s senate trial, announced her endorsement on CNN’s New Day, noting, “America is always at its best when people have the opportunity to succeed and we have leaders who understand that. That’s why I am so proud to endorse Joe Biden for the next president of the United States.”

“If we look at Vice President Biden’s record, he has been there in the trenches fighting for those things that are important to the American people,” she added. “So I’m excited about this opportunity. I’m excited about the upcoming primary in Florida, and let’s get this done.”

Florida Rep. Val Demings endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/p1SjYAjvvj pic.twitter.com/95t0RMG0Sq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 5, 2020

Demings went on to note something she had said before, after Trump was acquitted during the senate trial, emphasizing that, “The best indicator of future performance is to look at past performance.”

In Biden’s case, “He has been there in the trenches fighting for those things that are important to the American people.”