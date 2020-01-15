Val Demings, Hakeem Jeffries Among Democrats Named As Impeachment Managers

Photos by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named impeachment managers for Donald Trump’s senate trial. Among the group of seven legislators are Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Val Demings (D-FL). Both lawmakers are members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

During Speaker Pelosi’s announcement, she said that the diverse group which also includes Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas were chosen based on their background in the courtroom.

Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020

“The emphasis is on litigators. The emphasis is on comfort level in the courtroom. The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people,” Pelosi said.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, JANUARY 9, 2020: U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly press conference at HVC Studio A in Washington, DC.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Prior to Congress, Demings served as Orlando’s first female Chief of Police. Upon the announcement of being named an impeachment manager, the 2016 electee said in a tweet, “The evidence against the president is overwhelming. The president abused his office to try to cheat in the 2020 election, and then covered it up. He shall be held accountable.”

Jeffries, who hails from Brooklyn, New York was recently named Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. In a tweet Jeffries said he was “honored to serve as an impeachment manager” and promised to “follow the facts” during the trial.

Hakeem Jeffries Photo: One Hundred Black Men

Earlier this year the former New York State Assemblyman, while being recognized by the New York Chapter of One Hundred Black Men said, “It’s an honor to serve in the U.S. Congress at this particular moment in time. It’s a challenging time that we’re living through, but we stand on the shoulders of a whole lot of folk. We stand on the shoulders of so many who have come before us.”

Impeachment managers delivered the articles to the Senate on Wednesday. Mitch McConnell said he expects the trial to start on January 21.

