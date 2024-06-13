The U.S. Supreme Court Will Preserve Access To Abortion Medication Mifepristone

Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to maintain access to mifepristone, a widely used abortion medication responsible for nearly two-thirds of abortions last year. This ruling ensures that patients up to 10 weeks pregnant can continue to receive the pill without the need for an in-person doctor’s visit.

This marks the Supreme Court’s first significant abortion-related decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. The ruling not only safeguards the availability of mifepristone but also prevents doctors and anti-abortion groups from suing over its use. However, the broader debate over abortion access remains unresolved, The Associated Press reports.

Women’s access to mifepristone is still heavily influenced by state laws. Only about half of the states provide full access to the medication under federally approved terms. Three states are still actively pursuing litigation against the use of mifepristone.

This Supreme Court decision overturned a conservative lower court ruling that had allowed a lawsuit challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) regulation of the drug to proceed. As a result, mifepristone can continue to be distributed by mail without requiring an in-person doctor’s visit.