More Than Half Of The Black Women In America Ages 15 To 49 Live In States With Little To No Abortion Access

More than half of the Black women living in America of reproductive age live in states without access to abortions. That’s almost 7 million women, according to a new study released by The National Partnership for Women & Families (NPWF) and In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda.

According to the report, 57% of Black women in the U.S., ages 15 to 49, reside in states with abortion bans or threats to abortion access, which have increased in the past two years following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

With respect to access, there are geographic disparities. Approximately 43% of Black women with the ability to reproduce, impacted by these policies are living in three states: Florida, Georgia, and Texas, which have some of the strictest laws in the U.S. with regard to abortions.

The data also shows an association between states with abortion restrictions and rates of maternal mortality, which disproportionally impacts Black women. “According to the study, 17 of the 26 states that have restricted abortion access also have above-average maternal mortality rates.”

In addition, findings also included the alarming statistic “that 2.7 million of the Black women of reproductive age living in such states are already ‘economically insecure’ and that 1.4 million of them work in service jobs — which are less likely to provide resources such as paid sick days, flexible scheduling and more. They include Black women with disabilities, multiracial Black women, veterans and immigrants,” NBC News reports.

The report found that in the last two years, more and more Black women are wrestling with tough dilemmas and asking themselves: “Will I live through childbirth if I get pregnant?” “Will I be arrested if I miscarry or need an abortion?” “Should I give up on having children altogether?”

President of NPWF, Jocelyn Frye said, “in addition to abortion bans, they’re also concerned about things like economic opportunity and cost of living, racial justice, which are directly tied to the abortion bans.”

Tracy King, Director of Outreach Communications for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), released a statement following the report’s release. “For two years, Trump’s MAGA minions nationwide have waged relentless attacks on reproductive health care – from dangerous, extreme abortion bans and adding to the already significant disproportionate hardship and disparities Black women face – and it won’t stop there.”

As the presidential election nears, polling reveals that 28% of Black women who vote have reported that abortion is the most important issue on the ballot.