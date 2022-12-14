The U.S. Wants To Strengthen Ties With Africa, Biden Hosts Summit To Engage Leaders

Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images

This week, nearly 50 African leaders and delegates are in Washington, DC., for the US-Africa Leaders Summit. President Biden is hosting this important three-day summit, which is the centerpiece of a significant effort to reset and improve US relations with African countries where China and Russia are also working to expand their influence.

On December 13, the summit began with a focus on the critical role of civil society and the strength of African diaspora communities in the United States. It included sessions on everything from trade and investment to health and climate change, peace, security, governance, and space cooperation.

Globally, the continent has become one of the world’s most vital regions, with the fastest-growing population in the last decade. Africa will be home to one-quarter of the world’s projected 9.5 billion people, up from 10% in 1950.

“Africa will shape the future — not just the future of the African people, but of the world. Africa will make the difference in tackling the most urgent challenges and seizing the opportunities we all face,” reads part of the U.S. State Department description of the summit.

With day two underway in the nation’s capital, here are some key points to understanding the issues at stake.