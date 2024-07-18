Unlocking Financial Freedom: The Crucial Role Of Black Banks In Closing The Racial Wealth Gap

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

In a compelling panel discussion moderated by Jabari Young, Senior Writer and Editor at Forbes, influential voices, including Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Shawn Wooden, and Monique Idlett, converged to dissect the pivotal role of black banks in fostering Black capital. The discourse during the Global Black Economic Forum at this year’s ESSENCE Fest underscored the necessity of Black banks in mitigating racial and economic disparities and propelling the community towards financial empowerment.

Wooden opened the dialogue by delineating the stark wealth inequality facing Black Americans. “Wealth isn’t just about a high income,” he emphasized. It’s your assets minus your liabilities.” As the Chief Public Pension Strategist at Apollo Global Management and former Treasurer of the State of Connecticut, he highlighted the troubling reality that Black communities often find themselves at the lower tiers of wealth accumulation.

He pointed to systemic discrimination within the financial services industry as a fundamental barrier that has historically obstructed Black wealth creation. “We need to stop focusing on spending power and start focusing on wealth creation,” Wooden urged, stressing the importance of property ownership, savings, and investment.

Young shared a poignant statistic as the conversation continued: while white entrepreneurs typically start with an average capital of $107,000, Black entrepreneurs begin with a mere $35,000. “This gap is a fundamental issue,” he noted, “We need to foster environments where Black entrepreneurs can access substantial venture capital.”

Monique Idlett, founder and managing partner at Rain Ventures, provided an incisive look into the venture capital landscape. “Venture capital is about the highest return on investment,” she explained, “And we need more Black-owned firms investing in potentially billion-dollar companies founded by Black and brown entrepreneurs.” Idlett highlighted the disparity in venture funding, with less than 2% going to Black women. She underscored the success of Black-owned venture firms like Fairview and Rain Ventures, which have demonstrated superior returns, thus challenging the bias in capital allocation.

A critical part of the discussion centered around the role of Black banks, where Young pointed out that there are currently only 23 Black banks in the U.S. with a combined asset base of $8 billion, a stark contrast to the resources of larger banks.

“Black banks are suffering from what Black people have suffered from in this country, historically, lack of capital,” said Congresswoman Waters. “They don’t have the investment that some of the big banks have.” The panelists agreed that these institutions are crucial for providing loans to small businesses and supporting community development, areas often neglected by larger banks. “We need elected officials to push for investments in these smaller institutions,” Waters insisted.

Idlett added that Rain Ventures is actively funding companies that address predatory lending and financial exclusion. She cited the example of Solo Funds, a Black-owned venture providing a peer-to-peer marketplace aimed at underfunded communities. “We need legislative support to ensure these disruptive solutions can thrive,” she argued, highlighting the intersection of public policy and private investment in creating equitable financial systems.

The conversation also touched on the importance of saving and investing within the Black community. Wooden highlighted the low savings rate among Black Americans and the need for financial literacy. “We have to become more savers and investors, less consumers and spenders,” Wooden asserted, underscoring the power of compounding interest and its role in wealth accumulation.

In conclusion, the panelists proposed a multifaceted approach to closing the racial wealth gap. This includes increasing the number of Black-owned banks and venture capital firms, promoting financial literacy, and leveraging public policy to dismantle systemic barriers. As Waters aptly put it, “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We need to open up the avenues of opportunity and ensure that capital flows into our communities.”

This panel highlighted the indispensable role of Black banks and the broader financial ecosystem in promoting Black capital and driving economic equality. They shared their hopes for a more equitable financial future through collective effort and targeted initiatives.