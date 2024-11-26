Voices For Change: Amanda Gorman, Angélique Kidjo And More Honored At UN Foundation’s We The Peoples Gala

UN Foundation

In a year marked by global challenges, the United Nations Foundation’s 2024 We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards Gala in New York City illuminated the transformative power of leadership and collaboration.

Held in the heart of Manhattan on November 21, the event celebrated extraordinary individuals and organizations addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues—from climate change to gender equality. This year’s honorees included National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, Grammy-winning singer Angélique Kidjo and former New Zealand Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern.

Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation, underscored the event’s importance: “These honorees show us that leadership takes many forms—from humanitarian service to community activism to art, journalism and statecraft at the highest levels,” she said. “They show that progress is most possible when we unite our strengths for common cause.”

Rooted in the opening words of the UN Charter, “We the Peoples,” the gala embodied the Foundation’s mission of uniting innovation and partnership to create meaningful change. With each honoree’s story, the evening echoed a shared commitment to building a more equitable, sustainable and compassionate world—one action, one voice and one community at a time.

Gorman received the inaugural Unite Our Strength Award. Her acceptance speech underscored her dedication to education and equity, particularly through her groundbreaking Writing Change initiative. Launched in partnership with Estée Lauder, the program funds literacy efforts across the U.S., empowering marginalized youth through the written word.

“Many of you may know me as the poet from Joe Biden’s inauguration,” Gorman said. “But one of my proudest accomplishments was founding Writing Change in 2021. It’s an initiative designed to advance literacy as a pathway to equality, access, and social change by powering young voices.” Since its inception, the initiative has supported ten organizations dedicated to promoting literacy as a tool for social progress.

Gorman dedicated her award to the “young changemakers of the world” and challenged the audience to embrace compassion in their leadership. “When I think about uniting our strength,” she shared, “I think not just about allying around what makes us strong but having compassion for where we’re vulnerable. Only then can we be the light, if only we’re brave enough to be it.”

In a time of widespread division,her words served as both a rallying cry and a reminder that the next generation holds the key to lasting change.

Kidjo, the SDG Vanguard Award recipient, brought warmth and gravitas to the stage. The five-time Grammy winner has spent her career advocating for children’s rights, championing gender equality, and empowering African women. Her Batonga Foundation which does work in Benin and Senegal equips young women with seed funding and mentorship, fostering economic independence and leadership.

“When I’m needed somewhere to bring a set of new eyes and to listen to help, I always will answer,” Kidjo said in her acceptance speech before offering a poignant reminder: “Never come to help people with your ego. Come to help them with your humility.”

Speaking with ESSENCE after the ceremony, Kidjo elaborated on her mission. “What we are doing is empowering young women to take the lead in their own lives, to understand that no one—no tradition—can force them into early marriage,” she said. “We’re giving them seed funding to start businesses that impact their communities. Women have the solutions; we just need to invest in them.”

For Kidjo, the award is more than an acknowledgment—it’s a call to action. “This is a milestone, but it’s also a reminder that we cannot stop fighting for human rights, women’s rights, and the future of our planet. Black women are unstoppable. We are strong. We are powerful. And we need to reclaim that power every chance we get.”

The evening also honored Louise Mabulo, founder of the Cacao Project, which advances sustainable agriculture in the Philippines, alongside the United Nations Emergency First Responders and TIME Magazine for their integrity and courage in the face of global challenges.

The night concluded with a compelling fireside chat featuring Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern, recipient of the Champion for Global Change Award. Recognized for her trailblazing and empathetic leadership, Ardern has been a steadfast advocate for women’s rights and global unity.

Ardern reflected on the cyclical nature of progress and the persistence needed to drive meaningful change. “I became deeply political. I then went into politics as a 17-year-old, spent 10 of my 15 years in opposition. I’ve spent a lot of time on the other side of change, waiting to do good and hopeful things,” she shared. Highlighting the importance of preparation and persistence, she added, “In those times when you wait, you prepare, you support others, you strengthen civil society and media, and you make sure that you are always ready for when you get the opportunity.”

Her tenure as Prime Minister, defined by transformative leadership, underscored the ebb and flow of progress. “You do as much as you can with as many people as you can, and you hope that it holds. And then there’s another cycle,” she explained. Her resounding message to the audience was one of resilience and hope: “Do not give up. Do not give up.”

As the evening came to a close, the gala stood as a profound reminder of what can be achieved when courage meets purpose.