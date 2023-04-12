U.S. Prosecutors Will Not Pursue Charges In Shanquella Robinson’s Death

Shanquella Robinson/ Facebook.com

The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that it will not pursue charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson who died last October after being beaten while on vacation with a group in Mexico.

Federal officials met with Robinson’s family and told them that after “careful deliberation,” they determined there was not enough evidence to pursue charges in the case.

“As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” it continued. “Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Tamika Mallory, civil rights activist and advocate for the Robinson family shares with ESSENCE:

“I am completely outraged to learn that our federal government has failed Shanquella Robinson, her family and the American people. This is a case of a botched investigation due to a lack of respect for Black people and especially Black women. Justice was delayed and therefore, today, justice has been denied. We will continue to stand with her family to fight for accountability.”

Last October, Robinson was found dead in a hotel room in a Mexico tourist city last year. The 25-year-old, who was from North Carolina, had traveled to Cabo for vacation with six others. Her death was originally blamed on alcohol poisoning by her travel companions.

However, weeks after she died, a violent and disturbing video began circulating online showing Robinson being savagely beaten inside of the villa where the group was reportedly staying.

Reports noted that Shanquella died of “atlas and medullary dislocation” — a broken neck and spine — and her death was violent, according to an autopsy performed in Mexico and made public by the Robinson family attorneys. The Department of Justice’s statement says that a separate autopsy was performed in the United States, but it does not elaborate on the results.

“We are disappointed but NOT deterred,” the family’s attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson tells ESSENCE. “We are urging the State Department and the DOJ to prioritize extradition to Mexico of the aggressor named by Mexican authorities NOW.”

During a press conference, Attorney Robinson said that according to the Department of Justice, the autopsy done in the U.S. did not show a spinal injury like the autopsy conducted in Mexico showed. She also said the cause of death from the U.S. autopsy is undetermined.

A rally calling for justice for Shanquella Robinson will be held on May 19 in Washington, DC.