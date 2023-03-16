Suspect In Shanquella Robinson Death Identified, Misled Villa Staff To Flee Mexico, Reports Say

Courtesy of Tequila Long

Attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation) for Shanquella Robinson, who was murdered less than 24 hours after landing in Mexico for vacation with six of her “friends,” have written a letter to the White House pressing “officials to find those responsible for the death of the 25-year-old.”

The letter specifically calls out by name Shanquella Robinson’s travel companions on this deadly vacation to Cabo San Lucas, referencing the viral “video show[ing] Shanquella being beaten in the villa while naked by one of the six travel mates who was identified by a witness as Dejahanae Jackson. An autopsy report prepared on October 30th, 2022 in Mexico by Medical Examiner Dr. Rene Adalberto Galvaan Osegura noted that Shanquella’s body had a head injury and concluded that Shanquella’s cause of death was a broken neck.”

The letter continues, “As a result of the investigation a warrant was issued for Daejahnea Jackson by Mexican Law Enforcement, one of the six travel mates who fled to the United States after Shanquella was pronounced dead. Ms. Jackson was identified as the perpetrator of femicide against Shanquella Robinson, a homicide based on gender.

“If a United States citizen commits homicide in Mexico and returns back to the United States, as you are aware they can face criminal charges in the United States under federal law or state law, depending on the circumstances of the crime,” added the letter.

The letter then lays out specific directives the U.S. government can take, “Federal charges are brought in cases where the crime involves interstate commerce or federal law enforcement agencies. We know in a transnational case where evidence was possibly transported and persons of interest communicated with each other via cellphone federal charges could be brought against those responsible for Shanquella’s death.”

Here is the link to the full letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden.

The letter also includes “a detailed first-hand account submitted to Mexican authorities from the villa concierge,” which read in part “She seemed to not fit in with others…When I introduced myself, she did not greet me or smile. She was indifferent, nothing to do with the atmosphere of celebration. She was out of place at that party.”

The concierge also said that after Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead, he told investigators that he offered up condolences to the group, and then “I left that area and stayed outside the main entrance to give them space to mourn and grieve…Minutes later, I heard laughter.”

“Hours later, Jackson texted the concierge about dinner and he arranged a ride for the group to San Jose. But he found out later the group went to the airport,” reports the Charlette Observer. Later when the “video was released of Jackson attacking her, the concierge said he ‘realized that practically (Jackson) had manipulated’ him in an effort to ‘leave the country as soon as possible.’”

Hopefully together this letter and the press conference Crump and attorney Robinson held in Washington, D.C. will both spur the federal government into action so that Shanquella Robinson and her family will achieve the justice she deserves.