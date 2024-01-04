Special Deliveries! Two Families Ring In 2024 With A Set Of Twins Born In Different Years

Yale New Haven Hospital / Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Two sets of families now have quite a unique story to share with their children about their birthdays.

It’s not every day that you hear that twins were born on two different days, months, and even different years, but that’s exactly what happened for two families in Connecticut and New Jersey, Today.com reports.

For couple Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, their baby boy Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 pm on December 31, 2023 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. His sister Souli Morris was born just minutes later, at 12:02 am on January 1, 2024, weighing the same exact weight as her brother.

Similarly, in New Jersey, twins Ezra and Ezekiel made their own special entry into the world, with Ezra arriving at 11:48 pm on December 31 at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, and Ezekiel making his debut at 12:28 am. Proud parents Eve and Billy now have an abundance of celebrations in December and January, with birthdays, anniversaries, and the arrival of their newest members.

There are roughly 114,000 sets of twins born in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And “the chance of twins being born on different days and in different years is quite rare.”