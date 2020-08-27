Tucker Carlson Defends White Teen Who Shot And Killed Wisconsin Demonstrators

Tucker Carlson was being Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night when he said the 17-year-old White teen who killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin was trying to “maintain order” among demonstrators who were calling for justice in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Carlson asked on his nightly program.

Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people. Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? pic.twitter.com/oul2KUiDi3 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 27, 2020

Police charged Kyle Rittenhouse with murder on Wednesday after he allegedly shot a man in the head with a rifle and then turned his gun on two others, killing one and injuring the other. Before the shootings, Rittenhouse is said to have stood with other vigilantes in an attempt to guard local businesses against being vandalized. Carlson suggested that the teen’s actions were to be expected after days of protests that in some instances have turned violent.

“Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?” Carlson questioned.

TOPSHOT – Protesters march near the Minneapolis 1st Police precinct during a demonstration against police brutality and racism on August 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – It was the second day of demonstrations in Kenosha after video circulated Sunday showing the shooting of Jacob Blake — multiple times, in the back, as he tried to get in his car, with his three children watching. (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rittenhouse was arrested in Antioch, Ill., and according to court documents obtained by The New York Times, he faces at least one charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Still, he’s being heralded by many on the far right as a hero. Hours before Carlson’s defense of the teen, author and political pundit Ann Coulter tweeted that she wanted Rittenhouse as her president. Others have blamed his actions on local and state governments who they say refuse to enforce the law.

On Wednesday, police identified Officer Rusten Sheskey, as the man responsible for shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back as his children watched on. He has been with the department for seven years. The other two other officers who were present have been placed on administrative leave. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case.