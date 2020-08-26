17-Year-Old Accused Of Killing 2 People During Kenosha Protests

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is in custody in his home state of Illinois after being accused of shooting three people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaving two dead, the AP reports.

Rittenhouse is currently being held at a juvenile facility, where he is expected to face charges of first-degree intentional homicide, according to the report.

During Tuesday night protests in Kenosha, where protestors were demanding justice in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is currently fighting for his life, Rittenhouse opened fire, killing two people and injuring one. One of the deceased was shot in the head, while the other was shot in the chest.

In cellphone footage, a crowd appears to be chasing down the accused shooter, who trips and falls to the ground. A few people draw in to, according to one witness control his weapon, but the gunman began to shoot firing multiple rounds. The crowd scatters in panic.

Later in the clip, the shooter calmly walks past police vehicles with his arms up and the rifle over his shoulder, even as the crowd yells for him to be arrested.

(Warning, Graphic/Violent)

A crowd chases a suspected shooter down in Kenosha. He trips and falls, then turns with the gun and fires several times. Shots can be heard fired elsewhere as well, corroborating reports of multiple shooters tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

In another viral video, police can be heard thanking armed civilians who are on the streets and giving them bottled water.

“We appreciate you being here,” one officer is heard saying over the loudspeaker.