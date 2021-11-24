Donald Trump Calls Kyle Rittenhouse A ‘Nice Young Man,’ Welcomed Him To His Resort

Kyle Rittenhouse is continuing to work the right-wing circuit, finding an ally in Donald Trump.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said Rittenhouse “called and wanted to know if he could come over and say hello.”

Rittenhouse visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where he and his mother posed for photographs with the former president.

Rittenhouse was recently acquitted of all the charges against him from his role at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August, including the murder of two Black Lives Matter protestors.

On Trump’s Tuesday night interview with Hannity, Trump said the trial was “prosecutorial misconduct,” and he called the 18-year-old a “really nice young man” who should “not have had to suffer through a trial,” HuffPost reports.

The comments come after Rittenhouse’s interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, his first media appearance after the trial. In it, Rittenhouse said he supported Black Lives Matter and Carlson told viewers he was a “sweet kid.”

Gaige Grosskreutz, the only one of Rittenhouse’s three shooting victims to survive, testified that he thought he “was going to die,” when he approached the Illinois teen, who was armed with an AR-15-style rifle during the protests.