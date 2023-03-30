Tory Lanez Seeks New Trial After Conviction For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

After singer Tory Lanez was found guilty last December on three counts for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, his legal team is now appealing the conviction, Rolling Stone reports.

The artist’s lawyers claim the judge “erroneously allowed” jurors to review an Instagram post that his defense team was “surprised” with at trial, leaving them no time to determine the validity of the evidence.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, filed a claim on Wednesday stating that his employee, Joshua Farias, was behind an Instagram comment under Lanez’ account, which said that Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris was not the shooter.

Peterson was convicted of one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He could serve up to 22 years in prison and face potential deportation.

During the trial, Megan tearfully “described the events leading up to the moment that Lanez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot toward her, ordering her to dance,’ then begged for her silence amid a $1 million bribe.”