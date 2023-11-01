T.J. Holmes Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Former GMA3 Co-Host Amy Robach As They Announce New Podcast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach run during the 2022 TCS New York Road City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

Embattled journalists T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, former co-anchors of the ABC show GMA3, have announced their deal with the iHeartPodcast Network to debut their new podcast.

Fittingly, the pair is debuting their new show, “Amy and T.J.” on Dec. 5, exactly one year to the day ABC executives pulled Holmes and Robach off the air in 2022.

Holmes and Robach famously departed GMA3 after their romantic relationship made headlines. The couple, who were both assumed to be married when the affair became public, has put on a unified front since leaving the network.

“#Silentnomore,” they state in their joint announcement on Instagram. “How’s this for instagram official?” the caption reads, under a photo of the smiling couple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzGr8-vrYaL/

The show’s official instagram account only features the announcement post thus far, but the page has already racked up over 6,000 followers as of Wednesday afternoon.

It’s fair to say that people will likely be tuning in regardless of what programming they have slated.

As Deadline reports, the show marks “the first time the pair speak publicly following their exit earlier this year from ABC News.”

As the outlet notes, according to a press release for the couple’s latest project, “[i]n the podcast, the veteran broadcasting duo will ‘explore current events, pop culture, and everything in between’ with ‘nothing off limits.'”