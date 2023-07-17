Here’s How You Can Support The Black Writers And Actors On Strike

This is the first time in 60 years since both the writers and actors have been on a joint strike. The simultaneous strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are expected to have a large impact and halt production for the majority of television and film.

What does this mean for Black creatives, many of whom were already being underpaid, underemployed, and who are now out of work?

As ESSENCE previously reported, “This…decision has the potential to hit content made by creators of color hardest, as hit shows like P-Valley and Abbott Elementary have already been paused and delayed by the writers’ strike, and the list of cancelations of shows led or greatly supported by Black casts continues to grow by the month.”

Writer and comedian Brittani Nichols, is worried about the viability of writing as a profession for people of color, saying “If we don’t win this, it’s not going to be a job that a lot of people can have anymore.”

30-year-old actor and writer on Queens and Woke Kyra Jones said that she’s “been developing a project with a major studio for two years without pay, a common industry practice. ‘I can’t keep working like this for free…I don’t want to do that anymore.’”

If you’re a not WGA or SAG-AFTRA, you can still support those that are out on the picket line. Here’s how: uplift and amplify stories to help increase pressure on the studios, drop off treats for those protesting, and you can donate to support people who are out of work, not earning an income during the strike.

The Entertainment Community Fund helps support employees and crew suffering from hardship because of the strike. You can also submit forms to support SAG-AFTRA and WGA’s contract negotiations.

Here’s a list of organizations that cater toward supporting Black creatives, including writers and filmmakers:

Black Film Allegiance

Black Film Space

The Black Film & TV Collective

Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center

The Blackhouse Foundation

Black Public Media

Black Women Film Network

Diverso’s Black Writers in Focus

HBCU 20×20 Foundation

Organization of Black Screenwriters

Sisters in Cinema

Women in Film’s Black Member Forum

African American Women in Cinema

Black Association of Documentary Filmmakers West

Cast and Crew of Color

Committee of Black Writers at the WGAW

Diverse Representation

The JTC List

The Parity Project

Black Women Directors

ARRAY

Black Women Animate

ColorCreative

Hillman Grad Productions