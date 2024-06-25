The Panels And Programming You Can’t Miss At The SUEDE Men’s Experience During ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

ESSENCE recognizes the spectrum of Black men and this year we’re celebrating them in an atmosphere that promotes fun, freedom, and fellowship!

The SUEDE stage during ESSENCE Festival Of Culture sets out to document individuals, moments, and business machinations of the authentic cultural production of a contemporary man. Through engaging storytelling, exclusive events, and a dedicated commitment to quality, SUEDE will foster a community of forward-thinking individuals inspired to elevate their lives, relationships, and personal growth.

This stage will serve as the inaugural launch of this initiative, featuring conversations ranging from money to fatherhood, community to creativity, health to travel, and fashion to sports.

Real Men Cook

This session will feature a diverse group of talented chefs, home cooks, and food enthusiasts who are redefining what it means to be a man in the kitchen. Our panelists will share their culinary journeys, from their first experiences with cooking to becoming influencers and leaders in the culinary world.

Find Your People – Building Community In Creative Spaces

In 2024, we are team collaboration over competition, but it can often be hard to build and create community with other Black creatives. Raymonte, Malik McIntyre, DeAndre Brown have not only found their niche, but monetized it.

Guided By The Game

Top NFL stars Grant Delphitt and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Cleveland Browns) talk about how the lessons they learned on the field helped them to excel in life, business, and brotherhood. The panel will also feature a discussion on setting yourself up for success in the sports realm

Leading By Example

Black Men Build founder Phil Agnew and actor/activist Kendrick Sampson have been helping to organize, educate, and transform men across the country through groundbreaking programs, activism, and music. During this discussion, Phil and Kendrick will dissect the importance of more men stepping into leadership roles in their communities to encourage community activism and heighten political awareness, especially during an election year.

The Perfect Fit: Finding Your Style In The New Age

This conversation will discuss the current state of men’s fashion and the men who have created their own lane, entering the industry on their own terms and making it work.

HBCU To Hollywood

HBCUs are critical drivers of economic empowerment, community connections and social development, being uniquely positioned to support entrepreneurship and innovation in Black communities. Moderated by HBCU 101 host Jahleil Thurman, this panel will feature celebrity alumni Lance Gross and Terrence J as they showcase how their HBCU experience molded them into the individuals they are today and how they were able to build successful careers in Hollywood through their HBCU connections and relationships.

Beyond The Music

Legendary rapper and actor Method Man offers a glimpse into the life and career of one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic figures. He’ll discuss how he navigated the music industry’s changing landscape, maintains career relevance, and continues to innovate across various platforms

Fireside Chat: Earn Your Leisure

The dynamic duo behind Earn Your Leisure — Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings — will share their journey and insights on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and wealth-building in the Black community. This engaging conversation will explore practical strategies for achieving financial independence, the importance of investing, and how to create and sustain generational wealth.

Behind NPR’s Tiny Desk

As the Senior Producer for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts, Bobby Carter has brought on an impressive roster of emerging artists, big names, and icons to perform on the global stage. In this sit down, he’ll discuss how he’s been able to tap some of music’s biggest names, along with how Tiny Desk has become so popular, uniting music lovers from around the globe.

Expanding Your Palate: How to Explore the Many Facets of the Arts

Take a walk through the world of visual art as talented visual artists (Arte Haus Founder Kendall Hurns and T-Ray The Violinist) join us to discuss the importance of incorporating fine arts in black communities, representation, and the future of their respective crafts.

Mind Over Matter

One of the best ways to combat stress and mental fatigue is through exercise. Top personal trainers Albert Brock (AB the Trainer) and Corey Calliet will discuss working with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and how to focus on physical health as a way to practice mental wellness.

Black Dads: Strength, Love, Legacy

Join us for an empowering panel on Black parenting that will explore the joys, challenges, and importance of fatherhood in our community. Gain insights, share experiences, and celebrate the diverse roles of Black men in shaping the next generation.

