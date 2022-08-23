New State Department Program Honors Legacy Of Colin Powell

Bloomberg/ Getty Images

The United States Department of State has announced a leadership program in honor of the late Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The Colin Powell Leadership Program will “further advance the department’s commitment and efforts to hire a workforce representative of all segments of society and in support of the Secretary’s modernization agenda,” according to a release by the State Department.

Powell was a decorated four-star general who became the first Black Secretary of State. He was also the country’s first Black national security adviser, the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the youngest person to hold that position.

The celebrated former Secretary of State died last year at age 84 due to complications from COVID-19.

“Colin Powell understood that diversity ‘is a source of strength, it is a source of our success,’ and exemplified his leadership values—both as a general and as Secretary of State — by putting people first,” the State Department release read.

The leadership program named in his honor intends to recruit diverse candidates from various backgrounds who aspire to have careers as civil service leaders in the U.S. Department of State.

This program will offer paid fellowships to recent college graduates and paid internships to students enrolled in accredited higher education institutions. Both paths focus on providing training, mentorship and on-the-job experience. They may lead to full-time employment opportunities at the State Department.