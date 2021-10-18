Military Leader Colin Powell Dies At 84 From COVID-19 Complications

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

General Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family shared.

Powell became the first Black national security adviser at the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency, he was the youngest and first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush, and he was President George W. Bush’s first Secretary of State. Before entering the policy arena, Powell served in combat duty in the Vietnam War.

Powell spent recent years criticizing former president Donald Trump and endorsing Democratic presidential candidates, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Powell came under fire for his role in America’s invasion of Iraq, as he appeared before the U.N Security Council to argue that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. He later conceded that it was unlikely Iraq held stockpiles of these weapons.