Shirley Chisholm’s Legacy Lives On: Congress Passes Bill To Posthumously Honor Her With Congressional Gold Medal

The trailblazing legacy of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, continues to inspire as the House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to award her the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal posthumously. This honor, the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements, recognizes her monumental contributions to American history and progress.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-12) led the bipartisan effort to honor Chisholm’s historic achievements. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-8), Congress members Maxine Waters (D-CA-43), Yvette Clarke (D-NY-11), and Byron Donalds (R-FL-19) joined her in championing the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act. Senators Laphonza Butler (D-CA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) introduced the Senate companion bill.

“It is critical for the next generation of leaders to see the first Black woman elected to Congress get the recognition she deserves,” said Congresswoman Lee. “To Mrs. C, thank you for being unbought and unbossed, for paving the way, and being a catalyst for change.”

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1924 to parents from Guyana and Barbados, Chisholm’s Caribbean roots were central to her identity and shaped her trailblazing career. As a child, she was sent to live with her grandmother in Barbados. She credited her early education on the island with instilling the fierce independence and passion for justice that defined her life’s work.

In 1968, Chisholm made history as the first Black woman elected to Congress, representing New York’s 12th Congressional District. Four years later, she broke another barrier as the first Black woman to seek the presidential nomination from a major political party. Known as “Fighting Shirley,” she introduced 50 pieces of legislation during her seven terms in the House, advocating for racial and gender equity, low-income communities, and ending the Vietnam War.

“Shirley Chisholm lived an honorable life of service and was a trailblazer who opened doors for generations of Black women and opened the imagination of what leadership looked like for our entire nation,” said Senator Butler. “Her extraordinary contributions deserve recognition, and today I am proud to stand with my colleagues in both chambers to celebrate her legacy, ensuring future generations of leaders never forget her courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.”

Chisholm’s mantra, “Unbought and Unbossed,” remains a symbol of unapologetic leadership and empowerment, especially for Black women. The bill garnered overwhelming bipartisan support, with lawmakers across the political spectrum lauding her contributions.

Shirley Chisholm’s legacy extends beyond U.S. borders, with her Caribbean roots serving as a profound source of pride and inspiration. As ESSENCE previously reported, the former Vauxhall Primary School in Barbados, where Chisholm spent part of her childhood, was renamed the Shirley Chisholm Primary School last April—a tribute to the island that helped shape her trailblazing spirit.

In a poignant celebration of her cultural and educational foundation, Congresswoman Barbara Lee honored what would have been Chisholm’s 100th birthday on November 30 in Barbados, underscoring the enduring impact of her Caribbean heritage.

New York City honored Chisholm’s milestone year on November 30 with the inaugural Shirley Chisholm Day, celebrating her enduring impact.

The Congressional Gold Medal serves as a powerful testament to her legacy. As Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said, “She fought for an inclusive democracy that lives up to our nation’s highest ideals of equity and justice under the law.”

Shirley Chisholm passed away in 2005 at age 80, but her influence endures. As the legislation heads to President Biden’s desk for signature, her story remains a beacon of hope, inspiring generations to break barriers and champion justice.