Seattle Police Officer On Leave After Rolling Bike Over Protester’s Head

JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

A Seattle police officer is facing an independent investigation after being captured on video seemingly rolling his bicycle over the head of a protester lying in the street.

According to the Washington Post, the officer, who remains unidentified, is currently on administrative leave and will be subject to an independent investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

It is not clear what the unidentified protester’s condition is, the report notes.

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability also reviewed the video and noted in a statement that the department’s “Force Investigation Team….identified potential violations of SPD policy, as well as potential criminal conduct.”

The OPA has since called for a criminal investigation into the case.

The police at the #seattleprotests just ran over an injured mans head with their bikes. @SeattlePD is this how you train your officers? pic.twitter.com/c4e146tsmi — Martin Banks (@WarlockBranis) September 24, 2020

According to the report, the incident unfolded as protesters gathered near the Capitol Hill neighborhood to call for justice after a Louisville grand jury did not bring charges against police in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor. Some 13 individuals were arrested for varying charges including failure to disperse and property destruction. One individual was charged with assault after police say an officer was hit in the head with a baseball bat, which damaged his helmet.

“The SPD is fully committed to the oversight and transparency systems the City has in place,” the police department said in a sstatement. “The SPD calls on the community to encourage peaceful protests and conversation, and bring an end to continued destruction and violence.”