Only One Officer Indicted In Connection To Breonna Taylor’s Case

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky brought back charges against only one of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the botched raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Former detective Brett Hankinson was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, two other officers who have been under scrutiny, were not indicted in the case.

Hankinson was the only one of the three officers who was fired “for extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor.” The other two officers have been on administrative leave.

Although Hankinson is facing charges, those charges are not related to Taylor’s death, or for Hankinson wantonly firing into Taylor’s apartment the night she died, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports. The charges claimed that Hankinson “wantonly shot a gun” into three apartments occupied by individuals who were identified by their initials. None of those initials were BT.

The 3 counts were all for firing shots into apartments that were NOT Breonna Taylor's apartment. The initials of those residents were "C.D." "T.M" and "Z.F"



Hankison WAS charged for his behavior that night. He was not charged for shooting at, hitting, or killing Breonna Taylor. — Jamiles Lartey (@Jamiles) September 23, 2020

Wanton endangerment is a class D felony. If convicted, an offender faces one to five years in prison. Judge Annie O’Connell set a $15,000 cash bond for Hankinson, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.