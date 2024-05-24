Sean Kingston And His Mother Arrested On Fraud, Theft Charges After Raid Of Florida Mansion

45

Gabe Ginsberg/ Getty Images

Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been arrested on multiple fraud and theft charges following a SWAT team raid on Kingston’s South Florida residence, as announced by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, CNN reports. The raid took place in Southwest Ranches, a town near Fort Lauderdale, and Kingston was later arrested in Fort Irwin, California.

The sheriff’s office has not provided detailed information about the charges or the ongoing investigation, which began in Dania Beach. Kingston addressed the situation on Instagram Thursday night, saying, “People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

This development reportedly follows a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Kingston by Ver Ver Entertainment, a company specializing in high-end television and sound systems.

The lawsuit, initiated in February, claims that Kingston approached the company in September 2023 to purchase a 232-inch TV and sound system.

Kingston allegedly promised to create promotional videos with Justin Bieber in exchange for a reduced down payment. Despite paying a $30,000 down payment, Kingston did not fulfill the remaining payments or produce the promotional content as agreed.

Ver Ver Entertainment asserts that Kingston misrepresented his current relationship with Bieber, as the two had not collaborated since their 2010 hit “Eenie Meenie.” The lawsuit claims the entertainment system, valued at over $110,000,was never fully paid for.

Dennis Card, the attorney representing Ver Ver, accused Kingston and his mother of working together to fraudulently obtain expensive items by projecting a false image of wealth.