A Black News Show Is Coming To Prime Time

REVOLT TV is bringing Black community news to prime time. On Tuesday, the network announced that attorney and TV personality Eboni K. Williams would host and executive produce REVOLT BLACK NEWS airing every Tuesday and Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.

“With everything going on in the news cycle right now, we need a space where Black culture and critical analysis combine to advance the conversation,” says Williams of the show that premieres this week.

REVOLT’s new show comes at a pivotal time in our nation’s history as people of all races are choosing to confront the country’s treatment of Black people. In the aftermath of numerous police killings, men and women are risking their lives amid a pandemic to push for social and systemic change. Williams has previously spoken with ESSENCE on the matter, appearing during a recent town hall regarding the protests triggered by the death of George Floyd. She says she’s also looking forward to furthering the discussion on her new platform.

As a co-host on Revolt’s State of the Culture, Williams has often used her legal background to amplify news stories that directly affect the Black community. She plans to do the same in her role as host of REVOLT BLACK NEWS. “My legal experience, newsroom experience, and understanding of the issues uniquely positions me for this role,” Williams asserts. “I’m excited to help REVOLT elevate the dialogue and keep our audience educated and informed.”

In addition to tackling trending news stories, Williams says she’s also looking forward to covering and analyzing stories that impact and create opportunities for the advancement and empowerment of the Black people. She will do so through her legal expertise, but also by inviting guests on to discuss their thoughts on poignant political and social issues.

Speaking with ESSENCE, Williams shares that one of the guests she’s readily looking forward to interviewing is Snoop Dogg. Recently the rapper and media personality admitted that he will be voting for the first time in the upcoming 2020 election. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop told radio host Big Boy. Though the confession was shocking, Williams was more taken by the explanation the entertainer gave for why he had not voted in the past.

“He was brainwashed into thinking he was disqualified from voting because of his incarceration. That narrative is pervasive and it’s completely false. Many Black people are absolutely eligible to vote post-incarceration depending on their state and their charges,” Williams explains. “As an attorney, I look forward to going past the headline and using Snoop’s experience to further educate our people on accessing and using their voting rights and a pathway to political power.”

This will not be Williams’s first go-round as a news host. The former public defender was a co-anchor on The Fox News Specialists for a brief stint in 2017. That year she told ESSENCE her first job as a news legal analyst started with the highly publicized Casey Anthony case, and that she fell in love with the opportunity to talk deeply about issues concerning law and justice. She’ll be able to do much more of that in her role on REVOLT BLACK NEWS which premieres on Tuesday, June 9 at 9 p.m.