Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders For President

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. The announcement comes shortly after Sen. Kamala Harris backed Joe Biden.

The news is a full-circle moment for Jackson and Sanders. The latter supported Jackson’s 1988 presidential bid, helping him secure a win in Vermont.

On Sunday, Sanders told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, “Later on today, we’re going to have the support — I believe here in Grand Rapids — of Jesse Jackson. And, as I think you well know, you know Jesse — Jesse has been one of the great civil rights leaders in the modern history of this country.” “

He changed American politics with the concept of the Rainbow Coalition — getting the blacks and whites and Latinos together in ’84 and ’88. He’s been a leader in helping to transform this country, an aide to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., so we’re proud.”

In a statement via CNN, Jackson said, “With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate. A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path. The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That’s why I choose to endorse him today.”

Jackson will join Sanders in Grand Rapids, Michigan as the state prepares for its Democratic primary on Tuesday.