Maxine Waters Lays Into Trump Over Handling Of Pandemic: ‘You Incompetent Idiot’

Rep. Maxine Waters has clearly reached her boiling point with Donald J. Trump and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday the congresswoman from California lit Twitter up with a thread of pointed remarks toward the commander-in-chief.

“Trump, since you destroyed the WH unit designed to plan for pandemics like #COVID19, you need to stop being duplicitous about the DPA & get more corps to develop masks, respirators, & everything needed to protect hospital workers trying to save lives,” Waters started her six-part series of condemning tweets. “Get your act together!”

In recent weeks, the administration’s decision to disband the pandemic office in 2018, has received significant focus from critics. At a press briefing on March 13, news reporter Yamiche Alcindor of PBS questioned Trump about it. At the time he said he “knew nothing about” the closing of the office that could have been instrumental in seeing America through its current events. That would include ensuring that hospitals and health care workers had the required personal protective equipment (PPE). The lack of supplies has been a great source of frustration from state officials.

Waters also took issue with Trump’s constant self-praise. “Trump, weren’t you taught at an early age that self congratulations are improper? When you’re doing a good job, you will be commended. When you have to congratulate yourself it’s b/c of incompetence & insecurity. No one values hubris. A lesson you should’ve learned long ago,” Waters tweeted.

Critics of the impeached president have said repeatedly that his daily press briefings have become virtual campaign rallies where Trump touts his success, whether true or not. During the first White House coronavirus presser, notable CEOs, medical professionals, and a very delusional Mike Pence sang the praises of Trump, even going against facts and claiming that his “early intervention” efforts were instrumental in stopping the spread.

A clearly riled-up Waters ended her rebuke of Trump by calling him an “incompetent idiot.” “Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you’re causing!” she said.

Rep. Maxine Waters has always been known to call it as she sees it. She was one of the first elected officials to publicly state that Trump should be impeached, and lead the crusade to making that happen. She now joins the growing choir of Americans who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and it’s very likely she will have more to say in the weeks to come.