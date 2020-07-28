Trump’s Not A Fan Of Twitter’s ‘Unfair,’ And ‘Illegal’ Trending Section

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump is upset that no one on Twitter seems to like him, blasting the social media website for allegedly only pushing negative trends about his name.

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one,” Trump tweeted on Monday evening. “They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend.”

He then went on to call the apparent practice “unfair” and “illegal.”

“Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!” he added.

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Of course, the temper tantrum only opened him up to more criticism on the social media platform, with people readily clowning him.

“It’s illegal for me to be this unpopular.” — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

Twitter has algorithms that rank trends based on how frequently something is tweeted. This is a reflection of how much people hate you—nothing else! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 27, 2020

This is far from the first time that Trump has criticized Twitter. Back in May, he issued an executive order targeting social media companies and seeking to strip them of certain protections.