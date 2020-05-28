Amid Twitter Spat, Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order Against Social Media

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order targeting social media companies, a few days after getting into a spat with Twitter, which fact-checked two of his tweets.

According to Reuters, a leaked draft of the executive order asks for a review of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which has long protected internet companies from liability for content posted by users.

Trump is apparently seeking to have federal agencies modify the way the law is implemented, demanding a review of allegedly “unfair or deceptive practices” by Facebook and Twitter, according to Reuters. The executive order also suggests that the government reconsider using services that “violate free speech principals” for advertising.

Trump tweeted out on Thursday morning that “This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!”

The twitter page of U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a mobile phone on May 28, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. Trump is expected to sign an executive order on May 28, 2020, after threatening to shutter social media platforms following Twitter’s move to label two of his tweets misleading. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

This Tweet was sent before he acknowledged the fact that more than 100,000 people in the United States have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, about an hour later.