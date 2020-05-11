Pence Won’t Self-Quarantine After Press Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence intends to be at the White House on Monday morning, even as news broke over the weekend that his press secretary, Katie Miller, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, CNN reports.

Pence, according to spokesperson Devin O’Malley, “will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine.”

O’Malley also added that Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus every single day.

Another official told CNN that Pence’s schedule will probably be light for the upcoming days.

Trump himself confirmed on Friday that Miller had tested positive after testing “very good for a long period of time,” as CNN notes.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – MARCH 24: Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence (left) talks with Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie; she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump said on Friday

The President has not come into contact with Miller, he said, although Miller has been in contact with the vice president.

According to CNN, Miller is the second White House staff member to test positive for the virus as of last week, with one of Trump’s personal valets getting positive results earlier in the week.