VP Mike Pence Didn’t Wear A Mask While Speaking At Mayo Clinic

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence drew backlash this week after footage showed him speaking to staff and patients at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., without wearing a face mask, despite the unprecedented and uncertain times of the current global coronavirus pandemic.

Pence, who actually leads the White House’s coronavirus task Force, was the only person visible in the footage without a face covering. This discrepancy drew sharp criticism on social media, with some users calling the vice president a threat to public health and not being a good example to the public.

#MikePence didn’t wear a mask at a visit to the #MayoClinic because he wanted to look people “in the eye.” Does he not know the difference between surgical masks & sleep masks? And does Mother make him wear a sleep mask so he can’t see other women in his dreams? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 29, 2020

Takes an impressive degree of idiocy for a politician to turn a humanitarian photo op at @MayoClinic into a threat to public health. — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) April 29, 2020

Pence's excuse for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic was that he's frequently tested and wanted to look these people "straight in the eye" to express his appreciation. Do you think he knows these masks don't cover your eyes? 🤔#Pencedemic #PenceIsAnIdiot — Michael S. Lipkin (@yonidoe) April 29, 2020

VP Pence didn’t wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic. He was told it was required. He said he wanted to look the healthcare workers in the eye. Brian Williams @11thHour notes “if your mask obstructs your vision, you’re wearing it wrong.” Something to consider VP Pence. — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidances on wearing face masks, advising for the use of cloth masks, particularly when in public settings where social distancing is hard to maintain, and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Pence’s lack of a mask also drew attention to the Mayo Clinic’s policy, which recently has required all patients and visitors to wear masks while on-site, according to the Washington Post. In a since-deleted tweet, the Mayo Clinic said that the vice president was made aware of its masking policy before arriving that he apparently decided to forego.

The Mayo Clinic has deleted this tweet: pic.twitter.com/ZQ5bSrtpQ3 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 28, 2020

The Post notes that Pence later defended his lack of facial covering, saying that he and those around him are regularly tested for the coronavirus and that he wanted to look the “incredible health-care personnel in the eye and say thank you,” (although, of course, the required face coverings do not block your eyes.)

“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health-care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you,” Pence said

VP Pence on his decision to not wear a mask during Tuesday's tour of the Mayo Clinic: pic.twitter.com/9rx6btWzN1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020

This defense only drew further backlash online.