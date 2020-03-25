On Wednesday, former first lady Michelle Obama is joining #Homeschool creator DJ D-Nice to throw a virtual party for a purpose. The two are partnering with the mission to help register eligible voters for the upcoming general elections.

As the country continues to monitor the state of the COVID-19 crisis, people are finding creative ways to maintain some semblance of normal. Last week D-Nice kicked off a virtual dance party, which Obama “attended” over the weekend. This week the forever FLOTUS is tapping into the idea with her When We All Vote initiative. The bipartisan voting organization says it’s “committed to exploring innovative and safe ways to reach voters where they are — at home.”

More than 3,000 #CouchParty volunteers have already signed up to text eligible voters through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters. While volunteers are texting potential voters, D-Nice will spin a special set. The goal for the night is to text 50,000 eligible voters by 9 pm ET. Those interested in volunteering to support the cause can RSVP at weall.vote/couchparty. Training for the initiative starts at 6 pm ET via Zoom/Facebook Live.

The #CouchParty virtual party with a purpose is the first of its kind for When We All Vote, an organization dedicated to getting eligible voters involved in the democratic process.

The virtual voting registration party comes as officials work to establish ways in which Americans can participate in the democratic process amid a global pandemic. A number of states are pushing for a vote-by-mail alternative, and congressional Democrats pressed to place general election protections within the final coronavirus stimulus package. Though the way we vote in November is still to be determined, there’s still a number of actions individuals can take today.

In the words of When We All Vote organizers, “Just because we’re social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t come together (virtually) to do something good!” Join Michelle Obama, DJ D-Nice and others at 6 pm ET for When We All Vote‘s voter registration. Feel free to use the hashtag #CouchParty and we’ll see you there.