Michelle Obama Is Going To ‘The D’ To Help Get Out The Vote

Steven Ferdman/WireImage

As the 2020 general election draws near, former first lady Michelle Obama is ramping up her efforts to get out the vote. This week, the voting organization founded by Obama will be heading to Detroit to get people excited about heading to the polls later this year.

Detroit will mark the first time the forever FLOTUS is holding a rally in 2020. The event is free and will take place at the University of Detroit Mercy. When We All Vote volunteers, partners, local high schoolers eligible to vote, leaders in the My School Votes program and the 2020 Prom Challenge, college students, and educators are all invited to attend. Mrs. Obama hopes that her presence in the Motor City will help to engage and inspire thousands of eligible voters in Michigan and across the country.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during a rally for When We All Vote’s National Week of Action at Chaparral High School on September 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Obama is the founder and a co-chairwoman of the organization that aims to help get out the vote. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2018, Obama founded When We All Vote as a national non-partisan initiative to increase participation in the Democratic process. In November of 2019, she announced an all-star lineup of co-chairs and sponsors who are helping to get out the message on behalf of the organization. The initiative has launched a number of campaigns over the last several months. Obama has promoted the effort by posting pics of her prom and joining Common on a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in honor of Black History Month.”

In a video released last year to ramp up interest in voting in 2020, the author of Becoming said, “Millions of new voters made their voices heard [in 2018] for the first time. Now the stakes are even higher and we are looking to you. Our country—our democracy—is counting on you.”

When We All Vote is currently holding a contest to give away tickets to two people and their guests to meet Michelle Obama backstage at the Detroit event. Winners will also receive travel accommodations to Detroit. Members of the public can fill out an online form for their chance to win. Those interested in attending the ticketed event should sign up for more information.