Michelle Obama And Common Encourage Black Voter Registration

Former first lady Michelle Obama and rapper Common are joining together to encourage more Black people to register to vote.

In a newly released video, a part of the non-profit When We All Vote, which Obama co-chairs, both Obama and Common recite lines from the first verse of the Black National Anthem.

As they recite the iconic words, pictures from past voting and civil rights protests including the March on Washington in 1963, and the March from Selma to Montgomery (specifically the infamous Bloody Sunday) of 1965.