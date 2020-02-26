South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden needs a win. No longer the frontrunner, the 2020 presidential candidate is hoping to secure a solid victory in the “First in the South” primary taking place on Saturday. In order to do that he knows he’ll need to win the Black vote. And in South Carolina that comes easier after receiving the endorsement of Congressman Jim Clyburn.

On the heels of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina, Clyburn, the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, endorsed Biden.

Clyburn tweeted his endorsement ahead of Saturday night’s South Carolina primary:

“I know Joe Biden. I know his character, his heart, and his record. Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe. But more importantly, he knows us,” Clyburn’s tweet stated.

I know Joe Biden.



I know his character, his heart, and his record.



Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina.



We know Joe. But more importantly, he knows us.



In South Carolina, we choose presidents.



I’m calling on you to stand with @JoeBiden. — Jim Clyburn SC-06 (@ClyburnSC06) February 26, 2020

On Wednesday morning at a breakfast hosted by National Action Network and the Reverend Al Sharpton, Biden spent his brief moments on the mic, praising Clyburn for his help with the Obama stimulus package and Affordable Care Act.

Rep. Jim Clyburn at NAN breakfast (Photo by Tanya A. Christian)

According to the Post Courier, Clyburn told the audience at a Democrat press conference held at Trident Technical College, “I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly Joe knows us.”