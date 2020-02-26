Everybody Hates The Frontrunner

Last week’s Democratic presidential debate proved to be lively and mildly informative, but the one hosted by CBS News Tuesday night was a loud, miserable experience. It felt incredibly long mere minutes into it — and only got worse with time. In terms of winners and losers, I would say the viewer won after Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell wrapped the show up and sent us on our merry way.

A pile on Bernie Sanders was to be expected, but who could have known so many of the other candidates would have been so desperate about it? All of that hollering the first 45 minutes of the debate at Sanders was ridiculous.

For some odd reason, Pete Buttigieg thought it was a good idea to continue to interject himself as much as humanly possible so that we might be blessed by the sound of his voice (that’s ever so noticeably trying to mimic the sounds coming out Barack Obama’s mouth). And if him soliciting funds while trying to take an umpteenth go at Sanders in his quest to look like the Mighty Moderate didn’t convince you that his campaign is broke, maybe the report that his entire trip to Florida has been canceled will. I wish Buttigieg behaved less like a bot because he could be sharing stories about how Dr. Cornel West put $5 in his diaper. Oh well; we can soon bid farewell to that faker.

All I have to say about Amy Klobuchar is 1) of course she invoked Dr. King, 2) I laughed like hell when she ran through a list of items she thinks is on Black folks’ bucket list and swears she’ll get it done. Having said that, she has every right to be frustrated by having it so much harder to stay on a stage full of so many men who simply don’t belong there. Which leads me to Tom Steyer, who seems like a well-intended friendly rich man – the kind who swears you shouldn’t look at him so rich despite all signs to the contrary – but nonetheless does not belong there.

It makes me get mad all over again that Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker are not running. They were partially pushed out of the way to make room for the golden boy, Joe Biden.

Biden, to his credit, was awake. Biden, to his credit, was funny, and sharper albeit that’s not saying much given past debate performances. Biden, to his credit, got good shots at Sanders. And yeah, Biden had every right to feel a way about not being allotted as much time as the others (especially since the likes of Buttigieg were not respecting the rules) and handled it as best he could.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 25: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden reacts during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Seven candidates qualified for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute, ahead of South Carolina’s primary in four days. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Based on his performance, Biden may indeed win South Carolina. But then three days later, his campaign with no money, no ads on TV, and is outspent and out-organized by multiple candidates goes into Super Tuesday. Good luck.

As for Mike Bloomberg, if better is not merely standing there while Elizabeth Warren stomps him for two hours straight is better, sure, he did better. But he still sucks. He still doesn’t have good answers about accusations of sexism and discrimination and stop and frisk. And I don’t buy that odd audience last night; I think Warren was once again effective in her attacks on Bloomberg.

I’ve watched people question why Warren would spend so much time on Bloomberg and not Sanders. The people asking that may not know it, but that line of inquiry to me suggests either you just met Elizabeth Warren last night or you lack principle. I can’t predict the fate of Warren’s candidacy, but if its main purpose does become to solely end Bloomberg buying the donation, give every dollar you can to Warren’s campaign. However, I happen to believe Warren wants to end Bloomberg’s candidacy because she still intends to win the nomination.

Democratic presidential hopefuls former former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg (L) and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar speak after the tenth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

That’s why of all the candidates who tried to take on Sanders, she was the most effective. Unlike everyone else, Warren, a progressive, understands that Sanders’ policies are supported by the public at large. Whether those other goofs on stage care to admit it or not, those policies better reflect the purported ideals of the Democratic Party than most of their ideas, regardless of what label Sanders does or does not go by. Sanders also understands that people are justifiably angry.

That is why as it stands now, it’s more likely than not that Bernie Sanders will win the nomination. If there is anyone to stop him, it would be someone who does not disrespect a progressive agenda, but argue they are the better choice to execute it. Warren has not nearly gotten enough credit for not only building her own movement, but like Sanders, understanding where average people are.

I’m not sure if it’s too late for her to win people over, but she gave her best shot last night.

