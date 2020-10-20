Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue thought he was doing something special when he mocked Sen. Kamala Harris’s name during a Trump rally in Macon, Georgia, last Friday. Instead, he sparked a movement that helped his opponent, Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, raise millions of dollars in a matter of days, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
“Kamala? Kamala? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever,” Perdue said as the MAGA crowd roared with laughter. Perdue claimed that the mispronunciation of the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s name was not intended as mockery.
In response to the incident, #MyNameIs trended on Twitter and according to Ossoff’s campaign, they pulled in $1.8 million in the two days following the incident, the Hill reports.
According to the AJC, Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, responded to Perdue during a campaign stop in Marietta, Georgia, on Sunday, saying, “Let me help what’s-his-face pronounce this: M-V-P. If he can’t remember her name, how about Madam Vice President?”
From Obama to Kamala, who knew that it was so hard for Republicans to say three syllables.