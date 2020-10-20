Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue thought he was doing something special when he mocked Sen. Kamala Harris’s name during a Trump rally in Macon, Georgia, last Friday. Instead, he sparked a movement that helped his opponent, Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, raise millions of dollars in a matter of days, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

“Kamala? Kamala? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever,” Perdue said as the MAGA crowd roared with laughter. Perdue claimed that the mispronunciation of the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s name was not intended as mockery.

In response to the incident, #MyNameIs trended on Twitter and according to Ossoff’s campaign, they pulled in $1.8 million in the two days following the incident, the Hill reports.

#MyNameIs Pramila. It comes from the Sanskrit word “prem” which means love. The name is constantly mispronounced as is my last name. I only mind that when it is done willfully and continuously. Let’s build an inclusive America. Vote #BidenHarris2020. Our vote, our power. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 18, 2020

#MyNameIs Ilham, I prefer Ilhan. I never liked the M sound 😜. It means “Inspiration” in Arabic. My father named me Ilham and inspired me to lead a life of service to others.



In his honor I am voting for an inspirational ticket over desperate and maddening one. https://t.co/jSiatHsj2X — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Ted W. Lieu. The “W” is short for “Win-Ping” which in Mandarin means Cloud of Peace.



Also, make sure you vote. And if you are voting by mail, don’t forget the stupid secrecy envelope if your state requires it. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Michelle Wing Kwan & in Chinese pinyin it's pronounced Guan Ying Shan. It means beautiful, strong and smart. What's not beautiful, strong or smart is mocking ppl for their 'foreign sounding' names. Join me in voting for @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris instead #Iwillvote — Michelle Kwan (@MichelleWKwan) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Ayanna Soyini Pressley. My mother, may she rest in power, gave me this name which means beautiful flower in Swahili. She told me I’d make history and the world would learn how to say it right. https://t.co/H9joGm8akh — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 17, 2020

According to the AJC, Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, responded to Perdue during a campaign stop in Marietta, Georgia, on Sunday, saying, “Let me help what’s-his-face pronounce this: M-V-P. If he can’t remember her name, how about Madam Vice President?”

From Obama to Kamala, who knew that it was so hard for Republicans to say three syllables.